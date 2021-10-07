On Air: Foodie and the Beast
7-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling off hayride

The Associated Press
October 31, 2021 11:39 am
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A 7-year-old Missouri boy has died after he fell off a hayride and was struck by the trailer he had been riding in.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said the accident was reported around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in a rural area outside Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said on Twitter that deputies and paramedics who responded learned that the boy from Lee’s Summit had been critically injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a tractor was pulling the trailer and that the boy was “clinging” to the trailer after he fell out. Forté said the boy was struck by the trailer after he fell off, The Kansas City Star reported . He died at a hospital Saturday night.

Authorities have not released the boy’s name.

