Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 6:32 am
LYONS, Ill. (AP) — An officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers, authorities said.

Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons, police said. When people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

During the struggle, an officer accidentally discharged his gun, Brown said, and police believe one bullet struck two officers. One was hit in an arm and the other in a shoulder, Brown said.

The officers were taken to a hospital and their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Two people from the car that police had followed were placed into custody and a gun was found in the car, police said.

The officer who fired his gun was placed on administrative duty, police said, and the shooting is under investigation.

