Arizona police and local ranchers help catch a roaming bull

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 7:57 pm
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school.

The animal somehow got loose in the city’s Rita Ranch community, and police found it casually grazing on some scrub grass among the gravel along a home’s front lawn.

Tucson police spokesman Frank Magos said officers blocked off the street with their SUVS until ranchers arrived two hours later to help corral the bull.

The bull was not harmed, and there was no damage to any property, Magos said.

Ranchers were trying to help get the bull back to its rightful owner.

