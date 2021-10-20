On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Atlanta police close midtown blocks in response to shooter

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 8:12 am
ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to gunfire in the city’s midtown neighborhood early Wednesday. The heavy emergency response included an armored vehicle, an ambulance and multiple squad cars with officers carrying long guns.

Local news outlets report police responded to someone who fired at officers on a street of high-rise buildings, and that police believe they’ve contained the shooter within their perimeter.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

An Atlanta police statement said only that the department had responded to an incident in the area and had begun an investigation. Responders included a SWAT team of officers in full riot gear.

Police closed off West Peachtree and Spring streets between 10th and 14th streets, causing headaches for morning commuters.

