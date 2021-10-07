On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Hot tub on wheels: Suit says party vehicle lacks pool permit

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 5:34 pm
1 min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee entrepreneur whose hot tub on wheels is one of downtown Nashville’s best-known party vehicles has been told to stop operating a public swimming pool without a permit, a lawsuit says.

Nashville’s metropolitan government asked a judge to temporarily shut down the mobile tub in a lawsuit filed last week, The Tennessean reported. A hearing is scheduled next Wednesday.

The health department informed Music City Party Tub of the violation in an Aug. 11 letter, according to the report. The party vehicle has been a regular presence in Nashville’s downtown entertainment district since April 2019, touted on a website as allowing at least six or seven revelers to soak at one time.

It was that month that owner Guy Williams stopped by the health department, the agency says, adding staff told him to submit design plans and apply for a pool permit. The party tub on a trailer was inspected and Williams was told what to fix to be approved, but the lawsuit says he never returned.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Health department workers spotted Williams running his vehicle in September 2020 and confronted him about not having a pool permit, according to the suit. It said he claimed he was exempt because the hot tub fell 50 gallons (190 liters) shy of the “minimum capacity” for a public pool.

The lawsuit said such an exemption doesn’t exist. What’s more, it said, the business isn’t registered with the state and does not have a county business license.

Williams could not be immediately reached for comment.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|4 OPS2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks