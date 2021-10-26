On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Illinois police officer dies after shooting near St. Louis

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 2:13 pm
< a min read
      

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — A police officer died Tuesday after being shot by a man at gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis, authorities said.

Trooper Jayme Bufford with Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The officer was shot at around 8 a.m. at a Speedway gas station along Route 111 and was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital. Bufford said the Pontoon Beach officer had approached a car in the gas station’s parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen, and that a man began firing on him. The suspect was taken into custody.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

Bufford did not immediately release additional information, saying that “the investigation is in its infancy.”

Police spokesman Michael Fillback in Edwardsville, a neighboring community, told KSDK-TV that “we would ask the public for their prayers for the officer, his family and the Pontoon Beach Police Department.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars