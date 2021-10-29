Trending:
Kilauea still spurting lava, 1 month into latest eruption

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 9:27 pm
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava continues to pour out of Kilauea’s summit crater, one month after the latest eruption began at the Hawaii volcano.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Friday lava was emerging from a single vent inside Halemaumau Crater. The eruption is contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and isn’t threatening any homes.

Nightime aerial video shot from a helicopter shows lava gushing from a vent and spreading across the crater floor.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. It’s erupted dozens of times since 1952.

The latest eruption began inside the crater on Sept. 29.

In 2018, the volcano erupted from vents within a residential neighborhood. That episode sent streams of lava across the Puna district of the Big Island, destroying farms and more than 700 homes.

