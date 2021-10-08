On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police: 2 dead, suspect held in shooting at senior facility

Associated Press
October 8, 2021 12:07 pm
< a min read
      

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Two people were fatally shot Friday at a Maryland senior living facility and one suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police tweeted.

Police initially said they were searching for any additional victims or suspects and people should shelter in place, but they later tweeted that one male suspect was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|4 OPS2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture officials remove giant hornets nest