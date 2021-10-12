On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police investigating shooting at post office in Memphis

The Associated Press
October 12, 2021 3:58 pm
< a min read
      

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police said they are investigating a shooting Tuesday at a post office in Tennessee.

The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis, according to authorities.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon. Federal authorities and Memphis police were on the scene.

No details were immediately released by authorities.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First all female Honor Flight from Chicago flies to Arlington Cemetery