Possible meth lab forces evacuation of Florida high-rise

The Associated Press
October 5, 2021 12:35 pm
BAL HARBOUR, Fla. (AP) — Three floors of a South Florida high-rise condominium were evacuated after a property manager found chemicals possibly used in a meth lab inside a unit where a tenant had been evicted last week.

The chemicals were “consistent with a clandestine lab,” Miami-Dade police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta told news outlets.

Residents of the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the Majestic Towers Condo in Bal Harbour were evacuated as a safety precaution Monday afternoon, officials said. Bal Harbour is a wealthy community north of Miami Beach.

“It’s definitely a unique situation, especially here in Bal Harbour,” Mayor Gabriel Groisman told WSVN.

“From an official position, we’re still waiting for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to confirm what the lab was, what the hazardous materials were that are in that apartment,” said Groisman. “Yes, the chatter on the street is that it’s a meth lab.”

Miami-Dade police said in a news release that the bomb squad and narcotics detectives were assisting in the investigation.

