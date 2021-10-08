On Air: Agency in Focus
Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

The Associated Press
October 8, 2021 2:25 pm
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend, whose car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware. She was pregnant at the time.

She was shot Tuesday while driving her car in Troup County southwest of Atlanta, Troup County sheriff’s officials said.

Dargan was driving a separate car and ran Ware off the road when he fired the deadly shots, investigators said. Deputies found the woman unconscious in the car after responding to reports of a wreck.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. The two had gone to school together in Georgia when they were younger, WRAL-TV reported.

