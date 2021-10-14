On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
State police investigate deadly shooting at Grambling State

October 14, 2021
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police investigators are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting on the Grambling State University campus this week that killed one person and wounded three others.

A university news release said the shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. It was unclear how many weapons were involved.

The release said gunfire involved two people who were not students; one was injured and one died. A third person, who has not been identified, is suspected of firing a gun into the air. Two students in the vicinity had injuries that were not life threatening.

The gunfire broke out in front of the student union building and resulted in a temporary shelter-in-place order for students until the scene was cleared.

“While Grambling State students were not seriously injured, we certainly offer our condolences to the family of the deceased,” GSU President Rick Gallot said in the news release. Gallot praised the work of campus police and the support from state police.

“We’re working tirelessly now to find suspects and figure out exactly what happened,” Master Trooper Michael Reichardt told KTBS-TV.

The university said it plans to increase its on-campus security after the shooting.

