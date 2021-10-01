On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, authorities said, on the same day the state started stepping up patrols in the city in response to a surge in shootings involving motorists.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a “critical gunshot wound.”

Langford said the shooting occurred on the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 43rd Street shortly before 2 p.m. on the city’s South Side.

The shooting came a day after the Illinois State Police announced it would more than double patrols in the Chicago area, beginning on Friday, in response to a surge in shootings on expressways over the past two years.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

There have been more than 185 shootings on expressways in the region this year, according to the agency, compared to a total of about 130 shootings last year, and just over 50 in 2019.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game