Woman sought in slayings of 4 people in central Michigan

CLARE, Mich. (AP) — Two people were shot to death and the bodies of two others were found on a property in central Michigan.

Two wounded men, ages 39 and 36, were found about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Clare after police responded to reports of a shooting. Those men later died, police said.

The bodies of an 85-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were found elsewhere on the property, Clare County Sheriff John Wilson said Thursday. Authorities did not immediately say how they died and did not disclose a possible motive for the killings.

Police were seeking Judy Boyer, 54, and said she should be considered armed and dangerous. Police did not say if she had been charged in the slayings.

Boyer was described as being about 5-foot, 2-inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has short pink hair and last was seen wearing Mickey Mouse pajama pants. Boyer was seen driving a maroon or red 1998 Chevrolet pickup.

Clare is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

