Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

2nd fatal plane crash in 3 days kills 2 in northern Michigan

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 9:41 pm
< a min read
      

BOYNE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The second fatal plane crash in three days in northern Michigan killed the pilot and his passenger, authorities said Monday.

Pilot Kenneth Daniel Yott, 61, of Pontiac and 21-year-old passenger Corbin Dennis Kennedy of Howell were found dead Monday afternoon in the Beechcraft King Air plane in a wooded area in Charlevoix County’s Melrose Township, police said.

It wasn’t clear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Four people died in a plane crash Saturday on Michigan’s Beaver Island west of Mackinaw City. The twin-engine Britten-Norman plane was flying from Charlevoix, the FAA said in a statement.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn