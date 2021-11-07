Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

The Associated Press
November 7, 2021 9:24 pm
< a min read
      

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple unfounded bomb threats were made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses, university and law enforcement officials said.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later. Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Two days earlier, a bomb threat at Yale forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut. The university resumed normal operations Friday evening.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week