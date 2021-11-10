On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Health officials say smoke over Philadelphia not hazardous

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 3:04 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — No toxic chemicals at levels hazardous to human health have been found at a junkyard fire in Philadelphia that spread huge amounts of smoke over parts of the city, authorities said Wednesday, but they warned people to limit their time outside.

However, there is still particulate matter in the air from the smoke, and people near the remaining smoke or haze were advised to limit their time outside, especially if they had heart or lung problems, the Philadelphia Public Health Department said.

Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the blaze around 3 p.m. Tuesday in southwest Philadelphia, including marine units that pumped water from the Schuylkill River to douse the flames.

The fire was declared under control about 2 1/2 hours later, but crews continued to battle hot spots through Wednesday morning. The cause is being investigated.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors coming at San Bernardino National Forest