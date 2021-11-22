On Air: For Your Benefit
Plane crash in northwest Nebraska kills pilot, 2 passengers

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:43 am
CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Three people died Sunday in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska.

The pilot and two passengers were found dead after the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska, the Star-Herald reported.

Witnesses called police to report seeing a fireball or explosion outside of town, according to a release from the Dawes County Attorney’s Office.

First responders found the small plane in a rural area near Chadron Municipal Airport.

County officials have not yet released the names of the three who died.

