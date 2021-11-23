Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Victims killed in northwest Nebraska plane crash identified

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 8:42 pm
< a min read
      

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — A coroner on Tuesday identified three people killed in a northwest Nebraska plane crash, which was the second small plane crash in the Nebraska Panhandle in a month.

Coroner and Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug named the victims as Scottsbluff resident Dr. Matthew Bruner, 44, his son Noah Bruner, 21, and Gering resident Sydnee Brester, 19, the Star-Herald reported.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman has said the six-passenger plane, a Cessna T310R, took off from Chadron Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile and a half away on Sunday. The federal agency is investigating the crash.

First responders found the small plane in a rural area near the airport after witnesses reported seeing a fireball or explosion near Chadron.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

Dr. Matthew Bruner was the chief medical officer at Regional West Medical Center and Brester was a family friend, the newspaper reported.

Brester was a freshman at Western Nebraska Community College and a member of several vocal music ensembles at the school, according to a release from the college.

Two people were killed in another single-engine plane crash on Oct. 31 about 5 miles north of Harrison. The NTSB also is investigating the cause of that crash.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|23 Session 2: Delight Customers with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree