On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Woman bites off part of Louisiana officer’s ear in bar fight

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 8:56 am
< a min read
      

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southern Louisiana are searching for a woman who bit off part of an officer’s ear.

Houma police were trying to break up a fight between several women in a bar’s parking lot just after midnight on Friday when one of them started biting the ear of one of the responding officers, the police department said in a news release.

She “bit a large portion of the right ear completely off” during the struggle and fled the area, police said. Authorities know the identity of the 36-year-old suspect and have obtained an arrest warrant for second-degree battery.

The injured officer is recovering after being treated at a local medical facility.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn