On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

1 wounded when man opens fire inside Texas shopping mall

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 8:36 am
< a min read
      

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas searched Wednesday for a man who opened fire inside a shopping mall, wounding one person, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Killeen Mall at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday after shots were fired, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said. One person was shot multiple times and taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

“He was conscious and breathing when he left in the helicopter,” Kimble said.

Police released surveillance images early Wednesday in hopes of identifying the shooter. The man is wearing a white hat, a face mask and gloves and appeared to be pointing a gun in one of the images.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Audio of the shooting was captured on surveillance video from a nearby store, the Killeen Daily Herald reported. In the video, 10 gunshots can be heard as customers and employees ran for cover.

Killeen is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Austin.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights