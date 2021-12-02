2 hit by gunfire in shooting at Los Angeles store

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store Thursday and one person was in custody, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, said Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar.
There were no other immediate details.
