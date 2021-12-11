List of deadliest tornadoes in US since 1900

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 1:41 pm
A list of the 10 deadliest tornadoes in the United States since 1900:

— 695 deaths. March 18, 1925, in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

— 216 deaths. April 5, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

— 203 deaths. April 6, 1936, in Gainesville, Georgia.

— 181 deaths. April 9, 1947, in Woodward, Oklahoma.

— 158 deaths. May 22, 2011, in Joplin, Missouri.

— 143 deaths. April 24, 1908, in Amite, Louisiana, and Purvis, Mississippi.

— 116 deaths. June 8, 1953, in Flint, Michigan.

— 114 deaths. May 11, 1953 in Waco, Texas.

— 114 deaths. May 18, 1902 in Goliad, Texas.

— 103 deaths. March 23, 1913, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

