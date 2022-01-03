On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 5:36 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers Thursday, authorities said.

The incident began about 2:40 p.m. Thursday with a report of a disturbance involving a weapon. The ensuing car chase ended when a suspect’s vehicle crashed at an intersection in a residential neighborhood just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police did not describe the conditions of the officers or provide any other details. Calls to a police spokesman were not immediately answered.

