Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

California man suspected of killing girlfriend, teen son

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 6:58 pm
< a min read
      

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend and 15-year-old son, authorities said Sunday.

The bodies of the teen and the 30-year-old woman were found Saturday night at an apartment in Antioch, east of San Francisco, after a neighbor requested a welfare check, police said in a statement.

“Both victims were suffered from obvious trauma and this incident was determined to be a homicide,” the statement said.

Police later arrested the suspect, a 34-year-old man, at a train station in Redwood City, south of San Francisco. He was not immediately identified.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Officials said the suspect was in a relationship with the woman and the teen was the suspect’s son.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
1|31 Build Cross-Enterprise Workflows Fast...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol