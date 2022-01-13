Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang, authorities said Thursday.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached, several suspects got out, there was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles announced the charges on Thursday night ahead of a press conference scheduled by the Los Angeles County sheriff.

The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering; three are alleged to be members of the Florencia 13 (F13) gang and the fourth is considered an associate of the gang. They were taken into custody on Wednesday and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court on Friday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear Thursday night whether they had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

