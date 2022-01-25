On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Chief: Firefighter in fiery home collapse in fair condition

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 2:07 pm
1 min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore firefighter who survived the collapse of a burning vacant home that killed three colleagues was upgraded to fair condition Tuesday as his fire chief reported him to be conscious and alert.

Fire Chief Niles Ford said the four firefighters were battling the rowhome blaze early Monday when they became trapped in the partial collapse of the three-story building.

Crews removed piles of debris to reach the firefighters and EMT/Firefighter John McMaster was immediately pulled out and taken to a hospital, Ford said.

McMaster was originally listed in critical condition and on life support Monday night at Maryland Shock Trauma. But Ford said in a statement Tuesday that McMaster’s condition has been upgraded to fair as “he is conscious and alert.”

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

“While he has a long way to go, I am incredibly optimistic,” Ford said, adding he was praying for his recovery.

Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted afterward that McMaste’s improvement was “a great relief amid so much heartbreak right now.”

Two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital and another at the scene Monday. The fire chief identified those kiled as Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea