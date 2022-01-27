Array ( [0] => u-s-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Coast Guard finds 4 more migrant bodies off Florida coast

ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
January 27, 2022 1:45 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for 38 migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies. The maritime security agency said Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information. Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream. A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahama

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement