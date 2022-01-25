On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Coast Guard searching for 39 missing people off Florida

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 4:04 pm
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after a boat reportedly capsized on its way to Florida from the Bahamas.

A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to a boat 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce. The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night but their boat capsized after they struggled with severe weather. He said no one was wearing life jackets.

The Coast Guard is calling it a case of human smuggling.

