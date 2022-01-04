On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

The Associated Press
January 4, 2022 6:53 am
< a min read
      

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of motorists have been stuck in the snow for more than 15 hours along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia after a crash involving six tractor-trailers, authorities said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed both directions of I-95 remained shut down between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County.

The tractor-trailer collision Monday afternoon caused no injuries, but brought traffic to a standstill along the U.S. East Coast’s main north-south highway, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.

“Crews will start taking people off at any available interchange to get them – for the southbound queue 143 (Garrisonville) and 140 (Courthouse) and northbound at exit 104 and exit 110. NB is 104 (Carmel Church) and 110 is Ladysmith,” VDOT tweeted at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|4 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Snowfall hits the D.C. area to bring in the new year