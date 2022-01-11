Helicopter crashes in residential area outside Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia. There was no initial word on injuries, but news reports indicated it was a medical helicopter.

Aerial television news footage showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood.

No fire was visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.

