Helicopter crashes in residential area outside Philadelphia

January 11, 2022 1:34 pm
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia. There was no initial word on injuries, but news reports indicated it was a medical helicopter.

Aerial television news footage showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood.

No fire was visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.

