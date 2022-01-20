On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Man gets 15 years in prison for posting bomb instructions

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 5:27 pm
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for posting bomb-making instructions on the internet for people who he believed were Islamic terrorists.

Samuel Baptiste, 29, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in October to attempting to provide material support to terrorists. The new sentence won’t start until after he finishes a previous sentence of six years and eight months for federal firearms charges.

According to an indictment, Baptiste posted documents online in November 2016 that included “Instructions: How to Make a Homemade Pipe Bomb,” “Pipe Bombs,” “Improvised Explosive Devices” and “Improvised Munitions Black Book, Volume 1.”

Prosecutors said Baptiste posted the information for people who he believed were acting on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group.

