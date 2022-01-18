On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Man lying on Colorado road is run over by police SUV, dies

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 1:45 pm
< a min read
      

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A man who was lying on a road in a Denver suburb died after he was run over by a police vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old man from Salt Lake City was hit Monday night by an Aurora Police Department officer driving a fully marked police SUV, the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement.

The unidentified man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been wearing dark clothes and was seen drunk at a nearby store before he was run over, according to a statement from the state patrol, which is investigating the crash.

The police officer driving the vehicle was on duty but not responding to a call when the man was run over, the state patrol said. The officer, who was not identified, requested medical help after hitting the man, the statement said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Getting Started with License...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches off flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson