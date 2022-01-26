Array ( [0] => u-s-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
U.S. News

Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8

DON BABWIN
January 26, 2022 3:56 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — A teenage boy and man were charged Wednesday with murder in last weekend’s death of an 8-year-old Chicago girl who was shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on the city’s Southwest Side.

Melissa Ortega of Chicago was walking on the street with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 29-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store, police have said. Police believe he was the intended target.

The girl was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.

U.S. News

