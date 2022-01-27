Array ( [0] => u-s-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
U.S. News

New lawsuit filed in mass shooting at Michigan school

MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and COREY WILLIAMS
January 27, 2022 10:23 am
1 min read
      

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A new lawsuit was filed in Michigan on Thursday over shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and wounded six other students and a teacher.

The lawsuit was announced by Detroit-area attorney Ven Johnson on behalf of the parents of one student who was slain Nov. 30 and others who witnessed the shootings.

A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, later were charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors have said the gun used in the shooting was bought days before by James Crumbley and their son had full access to it.

The school, in Oakland County, is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. It reopened Monday with its interior renovated since the shooting.

In December, Jeffrey and Brandi Franz filed a pair of lawsuits in federal court and county circuit court seeking $100 million each against the district. Their 17-year-old daughter, Riley, was shot in the neck. Her 14-year-old sister, Bella, a ninth grader, was next to her at the time she was shot.

Their lawsuit says school officials and high school staff didn’t do enough to prevent the shooting and protect students.

___

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan.

