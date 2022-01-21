On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

NTSB: Paraglider not on controller’s radar before collision

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 5:07 pm
< a min read
      

FULSHEAR, Texas (AP) — The location and altitude of a powered paraglider were not on an air traffic controller’s radar display when a small plane was placed on a collision course with it near Houston, federal investigators said Friday.

In a preliminary report, National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the powered paraglider lacked a transponder or other tracking equipment when hit by the single-engine Cessna 208B on Dec. 21.

Consequently, the controller was unaware of placing the Cessna pilot on a collision course with the paraglider pilot flying harnessed to a propeller. Both collided mid-air and crashed 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Houston, killing both pilots.

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey