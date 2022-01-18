Sheriff: 3 teens found dead in home outside of Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Three teens were found dead Tuesday in a home northeast of Houston, and it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference that the bodies were found Tuesday afternoon by “a family member” who lives next door and “was trying to locate someone.” The home is in a rural area near the community of Crosby, which is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

He said two females and one male were dead. He did not have their ages.

Gonzalez said the firearm that appears to have been involved was found at the scene. He said the homeowner is believed to have been away.

He said they were still trying to determine a motive and the connections between the three teens.

