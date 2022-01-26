On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Shooting wounds Milwaukee County deputy, suspect sought

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 6:50 am
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person shot and wounded a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop early Wednesday, authorities said.

The deputy was shot multiple times and was conscious, breathing and receiving treatment following the shooting, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. Law enforcement agencies searched for the shooter.

The deputy had stopped a vehicle in Milwaukee and the passenger fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was shot during a foot pursuit and the driver of the vehicle was in custody.

Names of the deputy and the suspected shooter weren’t immediately released.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The shooting prompted an emergency alert to cellphones telling people to “shelter in place” and to call 911 if needed.

Police from Milwaukee and West Allis were assisting in the search. Additional information wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea