On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions to US East Coast

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 6:37 am
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — A powerful winter storm that’s expected to produce blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday is prompting people in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. to prepare for snow, wind and colder temperatures.

Heavy snow and strong winds were forecasted to begin in parts of the Carolinas and Appalachia on Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The system will then intensify as a nor’easter off the East Coast and bring similar conditions farther north on Saturday. Localized snowfall totals of up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) were possible, the weather service said.

Officials also said wind-blown snow could make travel “nearly impossible.”

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Colder forecast temperatures after the storm mean dangerous wind chills are possible Saturday night.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement