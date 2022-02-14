On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:12 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say 14 people were shot Saturday morning in a hookah parlor and that one victim died and two suffered critical injuries.

Police Capt. Dori Koren said the shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and that preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people.

Koren said no immediate arrests have been made.

