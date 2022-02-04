Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

4 dead, 2 injured after house fire; explosions reported

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 6:49 pm
< a min read
      

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. (AP) — A home went up in flames and explosions Wednesday in northeastern Pennsylvania, with four bodies recovered and two people taken to the hospital, one of them in critical condition, authorities said.

The fire’s cause is being investigated, but a resident of the home told The Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that explosions reported by witnesses as the fire spread probably came from oxygen tanks one of the victims used.

There were eight people in the house when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., and two escaped, state police said. Two other people were taken to a hospital.

Four bodies were recovered, Trooper Deanna Piekanski told the Citizens’ Voice. Autopsies are planned Thursday.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Shickshinny is a small Susquehanna River community in Luzerne County, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2022
2|1 Modern Threats: Surface-to-Air Missile...
2|2 Geosite's Beacon: Enabling Faster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Aerographer's Mate fights a simulated fire during damage control training aboard USS Tulsa