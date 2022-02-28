Trending:
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 9:53 pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age, Grassman said. The identity of the other victim wasn’t immediately known.

Grassman said he didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church.

