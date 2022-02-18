Clerk shot patron who refused to wear mask then killed self

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A convenience store clerk who killed himself minutes after he shot a customer who refused to wear a mask and walked out without paying for three bags of chips earlier this month would have faced criminal charges if he’d survived, a police report says.

The Feb. 6 shootings on the northwest edge of Las Vegas came four days before Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada’s COVID-19 mask mandate.

The 36-year-old cashier at the Terrible’s gas station/store was pronounced dead at the scene due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The 26-year-old customer’s ex-girlfriend took him to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and later released, police said.

Officers interviewed him at the hospital and a witness at the scene corroborated his account of the incident.

Police were called to the scene at West Centennial Center Boulevard near U.S. Highway 95 at about 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Detectives recovered the Glock handgun used in both shootings and four shell casings, and reviewed surveillance video before filing the report on Feb. 9.

The report said if the clerk had survived, he would have been charged with battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

