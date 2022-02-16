Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Coast Guard searches Gulf for missing cruise ship passenger

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities are searching for a missing cruise ship passenger in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard said it received a called Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old African American woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about 150 miles (240 kilometers) offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Officials did not immediately release additional details.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 2022 - FAR Supplement - DARS - DISA
2|23 Breaking Down Barriers to Collaboration
2|23 govAccess/Vision CMS: Custom Content...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All aboard!