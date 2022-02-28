On Air: Business of Government Hour
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 10:57 am
MAUMELLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Department of Correction sergeant was fatally shot Monday morning while assisting local law enforcement in central Arkansas, authorities said.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to a residential disturbance at a home in Maumelle, just outside Little Rock. The Department of Correction sergeant was part of a K9 team assisting the deputies.

Police believe someone fled from the home and the tracking dog led authorities to a nearby trailer.

The sheriff’s office says a person opened fire on the officers from underneath the trailer. Lt. Cody Burk tells Little Rock TV station KTHV that the sergeant was struck and killed.

Authorities have surrounded the trailer but no one is in custody yet. Several nearby schools were locked down as a precaution.

