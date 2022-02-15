On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 4:20 pm
CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The main entrance to North Island Naval Air Station near San Diego was closed Tuesday after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials, a military spokesman said.

The vehicle approached the gate at about 9 a.m. and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials, Naval Base Coronado spokesman Kevin Dixon told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The search turned up bomb-making materials that were not assembled into any kind of device, Dixon said. Officials detained the driver in for questioning, the Union-Tribune said.

Entry to the base was still available through two other gates.

Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.

