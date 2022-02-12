Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Firefighters battle flames at elementary school in Richmond

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 12:34 am
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Firefighters are battling flames at William Fox Elementary School in Richmond, authorities said.

WWBT-TV reported that fire crews were called at about 11 p.m. The fire department has not yet released any information about the fire.

“I’m heartbroken to share that Fox ES is on fire. I’m on site with Principal Jacobs. RFD is doing their very best to contain it. I’ll share more information once I have it. Please keep the Fox community in your prayers tonight,” Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said on Twitter.

The school is located in the Fan District in Richmond. According to its website, the school was built in 1911.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!