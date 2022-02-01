Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Correction: Lightning record story

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 7:23 pm
< a min read
      

In a story Jan. 31 about the longest lightning flash on record, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the bolt was cloud-to-cloud, several thousand feet above the ground, and no one was in danger. Randall Cerveny, chief of records confirmation for the World Meteorological Organization who provided the information, said he misspoke; the flash did strike the ground numerous times, but there were no reports of injuries.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks
2|1 govDelivery Administrator Training...
2|1 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon