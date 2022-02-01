On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Man charged with hate crimes for Chicago synagogue graffiti

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 4:51 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with hate crimes for vandalism and antisemitic graffiti, including swastikas, at a synagogue and affiliated Jewish school in Chicago.

Shahid Hussain, 39, of suburban Niles, faces a total of eight felony counts — two each of a hate crime against a church or synagogue, a hate crime against a school, defacing a school and criminal damage of a school.

The vandalism occurred Sunday at the FREE Synagogue and Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School.

It wasn’t clear whether Hussain had a lawyer who might comment on his behalf.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 Cloud Native Security Camp
1|31 FAA System of Airports Reporting (SOAR)...
1|31 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

John Kirby speaks at a briefing at the Pentagon