On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Medical examiner called to Brown Deer apartment complex

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 1:17 pm
< a min read
      

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Emergency services and a medical examiner responded to an incident Saturday morning at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb, but police provided no immediate details of what happened.

WITI-TV reported that there are many ambulances as well as police and fire department vehicles outside the apartment complex in Brown Deer, and said a Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene.

A Brown Deer police dispatcher said he could not confirm details about what happened at the building.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments